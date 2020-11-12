(Images) Details of green LFC Nike kit for 2021/22 have been already been leaked online

It feels like we’ve only just got the news and rumours of the new Nike kits for the 2020/21 season out of the way, but we already have details on next year’s attire!

According to Footy Headlines, who are absolutely spot on 99.9% of the time, the Reds will have a ‘spark green’ and black goalkeeper shirt in 2021/22.

There are no further details on what it’ll look like – but it’s thought it’ll follow a similar design as what we’ve seen from this season, see the photos below for an idea.

#LFC's new goalkeeper kits for the 2020/21 season by Nike, as revealed by @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/eJ0TeF3oSG — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 25, 2020