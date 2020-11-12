Joe Gomez has undergone knee surgery and will miss ‘significant’ chunk of season

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone successful knee surgery after picking up a nasty injury in England training, the club has confirmed.
The centre-half has sustained no ligament damage, but the Reds do concede that the 23-year-old will now miss a ‘significant part‘ of the remainder of the season.
Gomez picked up the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday, with Gareth Southgate saying it was non-contact.
Liverpool have confirmed the issue was isolated to defender’s tendon, with no damage sustained to any other associated knee ligaments.
MORE: Kroos blasts FIFA & UEFA for “sucking everything” out of players as Gomez gets injured
The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the young defender will make a full recovery.
Gomez now must begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team immediately as he travels back to Merseyside, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.
Liverpool are reluctant to place a time-line on his return, just as they were with Virgil van Dijk, but do confirm the issue is likely to rule him out for a ‘significant part‘ of the remainder of the season.
COMMENTS