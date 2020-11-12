Joe Gomez has undergone knee surgery and will miss ‘significant’ chunk of season

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has undergone successful knee surgery after picking up a nasty injury in England training, the club has confirmed.

The centre-half has sustained no ligament damage, but the Reds do concede that the 23-year-old will now miss a ‘significant part‘ of the remainder of the season.

Gomez picked up the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday, with Gareth Southgate saying it was non-contact.

Liverpool have confirmed the issue was isolated to defender’s tendon, with no damage sustained to any other associated knee ligaments.

The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the young defender will make a full recovery.

Gomez now must begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds’ medical team immediately as he travels back to Merseyside, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

Liverpool are reluctant to place a time-line on his return, just as they were with Virgil van Dijk, but do confirm the issue is likely to rule him out for a ‘significant part‘ of the remainder of the season.

