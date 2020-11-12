Joe Gomez latest: Liverpool ‘hopeful defender will play this season’ after meeting specialist doctors

We woke up to news this morning that Joe Gomez’s injury was about as bad as it gets – and a platella tendon problem was the suggestion in the Telegraph – who stated the season, the Euros and the start of next would be possibly off the agenda for the defender.

But we’ve had a more positive update from Sky Sports, who are reporting that following a meeting between the club and the specialists who are treating Gomez, there is hope from Liverpool he will feature again this season – although obviously not until 2021.

This will give Gomez a chance of making the Euros, although in truth, after picking up his injury on international duty, we couldn’t care less about England next summer – nor any of the other countries our players represent.

Gomez might come back next spring, but for now, he’s not going to be in consideration for some time, so Jurgen Klopp will need to adapt.

Fabinho should essentially be considered a central defender until January, while Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson provide us options in the role – providing Thiago and Naby Keita can come back into the midfield three.