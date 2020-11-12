Joe Gomez looks likely to miss season, the Euros and start of 2021/22 if patella tendon has been injured

We’re still in a little bit of shock about the Joe Gomez injury.

Virgil van Dijk is already missing the season injured following the ludicrous tackle by Jordan Pickford, and now it appears Gomez may be joining him on the sidelines for 2020/21.

Yesterday, Gomez went down in England training in agony – with Gareth Southgate confirming there was nobody around him at the time.

Today, the respected Matt Law in the Telegraph has claimed that the fear is Gomez has injured his patella tendon, which is arguably worse than doing an ACL.

If so, Gomez’s season would be over – but nothing has been confirmed until we see the results of the scan Gomez has already had – which should come to light by the end of the week.

It’s desperately disappointing, not only for Liverpool – but for Gomez as a player and person.

At least he’ll have Virgil at the new training base in Kirkby to aid his recovery. One day they’ll start together in central defence again.