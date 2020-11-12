Liverpool among three clubs closely following Bundesliga centre-half with £38m release clause – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of three clubs said to be ‘closely following’ RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano, alongside Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Jan Aage Fjortoft, who also reports the 22-year-old has a £38million release clause which can be activated next summer.

The news of Upamecano leaving Leipzig initially come from BILD journalist Christian Falk, who said Bayern want him to replace Jerome Boateng.

Fjortoft added to the story by throwing Liverpool and bitter rivals United into the mixer.

The Reds are facing a defensive crisis this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all picking up injures so far.

The Athletic’s James Pearce claimed Liverpool were interested in signing a central defender in the summer, but a move never materialised.

Any plans the club had for next July will probably be accelerated, and we could see a new face rock up at the Kirkby training ground in the winter months forthcoming.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak, who is believed to now be available for as little as £22million.