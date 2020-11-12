Liverpool could sign Daryl Janmaat on a free after Gini Wijnaldum’s glowing recommendation

There is a story in Team Talk today by Kevin Palmer, who broke the Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool news a few years back.

He writes that Daryl Janmaat, formerly of Newcastle and Watford, is an option for Liverpool given that he is currently out of contract and can play either right-back or in central defence.

The 31-year-old Dutchman left Watford on the expiration of his contract last season, but still plays for Netherlands alongside the new skipper Wijnaldum – who is now wearing the armband in the absence of Virgil van Dijk…

Palmer says Gini has given Liverpool a ‘glowing reference’ about his international teammate, who is now under consideration by Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and co.

The pair played together at Newcastle, and the option is an intriguing one for us.

Ezequiel Garay is a more glamorous free transfer option, but Janmaat is fitter, speaks English and has Premier League experience – so is a much smarter option in our book.

We are not averse to this given our current situation, at all.