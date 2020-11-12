Liverpool have been in talks for centre-half for weeks as January transfer looks likely – report

Liverpool have reportedly been in talks to sign Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak ‘for weeks’ and could snatch the Turk up on a cut-price deal.

That’s according Italian outlet Calciomercato, who suggest that Anfield seems a more likely destination for the defender than the San Siro, with Milan said to be interested.

The report explains Schalke are facing serious financial problems and are keen on the idea of offloading Kabak to bring some money into the club.

The Germans had previously asked for a fee of around £30million for the defender, but Calciomercato say that’s now dropped to around £22million.

MORE: Dr. Zaf Iqbal tells hilarious Melwood story about Pepe Reina from Liverpool days

Liverpool could make a move for Kabak in the January transfer window, but that’s purely speculation on my part amid the defensive crisis.

With Virgil van Dijk out after an operation on his ACL, Fabinho currently unfit, Joel Matip fresh back from injury and the latest on Joe Gomez – the Reds could do with reinforcements.

Should a move for the Turk come off, it should be noted that he is just 20-years-old and probably isn’t going to simply slot in a drop 10/10 performances each week.

That being said, he is one of the most exciting young defenders playing in Europe at the moment, and would be an excellent addition at Anfield.