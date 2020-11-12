Liverpool’s three-man January CB shortlist includes Bielsa favourite and Dayot Upamecano

Liverpool are almost certain to move for a central defender in January following the season ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Athletic have stated that Ben White, Dayot Upamecano and Ozan Kabak are all on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist – so it looks like we’re going for a promising youngster rather than a readymade product…

White, 23, is now a starter for Brighton, but excelled under Marcelo Bielsa last term in the Championship.

Upamecano is a France international who will one day leave Rb Leipzig, although, as we experienced with Timo Werner, they do not like agreeing to deals in which the payment is split over the length of a player’s contract – which could make his signing more tricky.

The other player named, Kabak, would be the cheapest – but he served a ban earlier this season for spitting on someone and hasn’t exactly been in good form for Schalke who are currently in the Bundesliga relegation spots.

At EOTK, we want an experienced head who can lead us in the absence of van Dijk and Gomez – but whoever Michael Edwards and Klopp pick – we’re ok with. They’ve earned that!