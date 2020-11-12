(Photo) Liverpool show off incredible trophy haul with new cabinets at Kirkby training ground

As Liverpool departed Melwood earlier this week, some fans will have thought about what happens next for ‘The Champions Wall’ which proudly displayed the Reds’ major honours at the old training ground.

The Premier League champions have new digs in Kirkby now, and a photo shared on Reddit shows how the club plan on showing off their incredible trophy haul.

Liverpool have got a eight glass cabinets which contain the physical trophies won and a small podium beneath each one which counts how many times it’s been claimed by the Reds.

Take a look at the photo below: