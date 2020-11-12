Reece James explains why Sadio Mane is hardest opponent in the Premier League

Sadio Mane only has four goals in eight Premier League games this season, but his overall performances have been jaw-dropping.

His level against Arsenal at Anfield was the best individual performance we’ve seen this season – and we’re so lucky to have one of the best players on the planet at the absolute peak of his powers right now.

Chelsea right-back Reece James, who is also enjoying a terrific season so far, has lauded Mane and named him as the hardest opponent he’s ever faced.

“My toughest opponent has been Sadio Mane. He is one of the best wingers in the league, if not the world. He is strong, quick, good on the ball and one of the toughest to play against. Then you also have Andy Robertson on the outside…” he told the Athletic.

Our defence might be in tatters right, but when you have an attack that features the likes of Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, we’re always in contention to win any game.

Thiago’s return to midfield will help plenty – and we desperately hope to see the Spaniard following the international break – as he’ll provide a poise and control to the centre of the park – while being able to give quick ball to our forwards.