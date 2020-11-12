Steven Caulker gives funny condition on a return to help Liverpool given our injury crisis…

It will forever be a quiz question…

The first player signed by Jurgen Klopp to step on the field as a Liverpool player – was Steven Caulker.

Marko Grujic had been acquired for the summer of 2016, but Caulker’s loan deal in January was a massive surprise and one of the strangest deals of our Premier League history.

Caulker came off the bench a few times, but often as a striker – with Klopp wanting to use his aerial prowess to get us out of bother!

Doesn’t that seem like a long time ago?

Anyway – the Englishman – currently with Turkish side Alanyaspor – has answered the call for his Anfield return on social media – by claiming he’ll only come back to Anfield if he’s used as a striker!

We’re not sure the fearsome foursome of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota needs Caulker’s help, but we very much appreciate the offer – and hope he’s doing well on the continent!