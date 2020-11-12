(Video) Diogo Jota aged 18, killing it for Pacos de Ferreira, including length of field dribble goal

When we think of Diogo Jota’s past before Liverpool, we don’t really go further back than Wolves in the Premier League.

But the Portuguese was a hot prospect while in his homeland – and his form for Pacos Ferreira – for whom he scored 14 goals as a 17/18-year-old – earned him a move to Atletico Madrid!

He never actually turned out for them, but it was Atletico who sold Jota to Wolves. His spell at Porto was simply an impressive loan in between.

We’ve found a video of Jota’s best bits at Pacos de Ferreira, which includes a world-class goal in which he ran literally everybody at 2 minutes 20 seconds in.

Have a look for yourself!