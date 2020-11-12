(Video) Magic Mane: LFC star bags a belter as Senegal beat Guinea-Bissau in AFCON qualifications

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane was crucial for Senegal as the Lions of Teranga hit Guinea-Bissau for two in the AFCON qualification rounds.

The forward scored a first-half penalty and put his team on the right path, and it was a particularly well taken spot-kick too, absolutely smashing the effort beyond the goalkeeper.

You can see Mane’s goal in the video below, but you’ll also notice there are supporters inside the stadium as there are different COVID-19 regulations in the local area.

Hopefully Sadio – and everyone else involved – comes back fit and healthy!

Take a look at the video below (via CAF):