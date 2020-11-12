(Video) Wijnaldum shows Depay why you don’t leave him hanging for a fist-bump in funny clip

It’s always nice to see team-mates getting along with each-other, and Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum’s relationship with Memphis Depay needs no introduction.

After being subbed off for the Netherlands last night, the Lyon forward walked past the midfielder who had his fist out for a bump.

Wijnaldum obviously saw the funny side of it – but kept his hand raised and waited for Memphis to walk back over to him – you don’t leave Gini hanging!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):