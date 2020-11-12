Wijnaldum provides injury update on van Dijk; says they FaceTime “every now and then”

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has provided a minor update on injured team-mate Virgil van Dijk, with the duo hopping on FaceTime “every now and then” for catch-ups.

It’s currently the international break and the Netherlands have Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland in the next seven days.

Wijnaldum has been named the new captain for the Dutch side by manager Frank de Boer, with van Dijk obviously out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking ahead of kick-off for their friendly fixture against Spain, Gini offered a slight update on his ‘big bro’ and how he’s coping with his injury woes.

“Virgil will return with God’s will,” Wijnaldum told VI (via the Mirror). “It is a difficult time for him; this is the worst thing you can experience as a football player.

“You go through hell. But I think he is very strong. We FaceTime every now and then and that is very nice.”

It’s not really a surprise to hear the duo have been in touch, with them forming a close bond in the dressing rooms at Liverpool and with the Dutch national team.

The time-line on van Dijk’s return is unclear and the Reds are unwilling to put one on it – with big Virg very much given all the time he needs to recover.

He’s going to be missed sorely in the Liverpool back-line this season, especially in light of the new that Joe Gomez could be set for a lengthy spell on the side-lines too.