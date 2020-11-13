Absurd Brazil squad COVID-19 situation puts Firmino and Alisson at serious risk – may be banned from facing Leicester City

Gabriel Menino, a member of the Brazil squad has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The midfielder had been training with both Roberto Firmino and Alisson while away on international duty this week, as reported by Lucas Sposito on Twitter.

Premier League players who trained with him: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, Douglas Luiz, Allan, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino. https://t.co/FOGOnUOgT3 — Lucas Sposito (@LucasSposito_) November 12, 2020

There is every chance Firmino and Alisson will have contracted the virus – and all we can do is hope and pray for a negative test.

They play Venezuela tomorrow and then travel to Uruguay, but we have no no idea why players are being allowed to fly en masse from Europe to South America – given the global pandemic and the reckless way in which Brazil president Bolsonaro has dealt with it.

At this rate, we’ll be surprised if Jurgen Klopp can put out an XI that even remotely resembles a full strength one.

We suppose we have to back him to get it right, but it must be incredibly irritating.

Football’s governing bodies are making a mockery of this season.