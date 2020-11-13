Alisson outlines eventual Liverpool exit plan; preferred next club and ideal retirement age

We don’t want to think of Liverpool without Alisson between our sticks!

The Brazilian arrived in 2018 and in his two years at the club has played a huge part in our Champions League and Premier League triumph.

We’d suggest he’s the best goalkeeper on the planet and there won’t be too many arguments from even our toughest rivals on that matter.

But one day, Ali will depart – and he’s explained while on international duty that he’d like to return to his home country – and especially Internacional – his former club.

Importantly though, Ali has claimed he can play until 40-years-old, which gives him another 12 years at the top – so this isn’t something we need to worry about any time soon.

He told Globo Esporte: “I have the desire to return to Brazil, but when it will happen, only God knows.

“I know that God has something for me, I want to follow God’s plans for my life, but my heart’s desire for when I return to Brazil, if God goes to answer it, is to return to Inter, home, the club that I love.

“I have a lot of respect for all the clubs in Brazil, I might even want to play for some other club, but I don’t know if I would be able to go back to Brazil and not go to Inter.

“I never went into making many long-term plans. Logically, I had dreams, but always with my feet on the ground and very focused on what I have in hand, what I can do now in the present.

“I have plans for a long career in football, to play as much as I can at a high level. Now if it will be up to 35, 40 or more than 40 I don’t know, I have a lot of road ahead. I hope to do my best while in the national team and in Europe.”

Adrian has been nightmarishly poor in Ali’s stead this season, so it’s crucial our no.1 stays fit for the campaign following his calf problem a few weeks back.

We’re a little worried about his trip to Brazil given the current COVID-19 situation over there, but we’re crossing our fingers both he and Roberto Firmino return healthy.