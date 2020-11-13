Andy Robertson vows to get on the Cheeky Vimtos to honour Auntie Vera

Andy Robertson’s Scotland qualified for next summer’s Euros last night by beating Serbia on penalties.

We’re buzzing for our left-back – and have enjoyed the many videos of Scotland celebrating the night away.

We reckon Robbo had a couple – which we’re ok with as we’re not playing Leicester for nine days!

According to our 27-year-old, he has vowed to have a few Cheeky Vimtos, in honour of his Auntie Vera, who used to drink them when he was growing up!

Google reliably informs us a Cheeky Vimto is Blue WKD and Port…

Let’s hope Robbo’s hangover is enough for Steve Clark to leave him out of the next two Nations League games, anyway.

We can’t believe he might be playing an extra 180 minutes of international football on top of the 120 he’s already had to during this fortnight.