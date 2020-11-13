Coady provides two negatives tests but still must isolate for two weeks; trained with Hendo all week

Connor Coady has provided two negative COVID-19 tests, but now must self-isolate for a fortnight after coming into contact with someone who tested positive – as flagged by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Considering he’s healthy, this must be infuriating for the footballer – but it goes to show how dangerous this international break is for not only player’s ability to play for their clubs afterwards, but also the pandemic as a whole and our management of it as a country.

Jordan Henderson could have also come into contact with someone who is flagged on the app – and be made to stay at home for two weeks himself.

When players are in their club environments, they can pretty much stick to a bubble of the squad and coaching staff.

They’re not going out anywhere after training, so it’s home and family, then training and matches.

But when meeting up with new team-mates, travelling extensive distances, seeing new coaching staff, the risks are just far greater.

And England’s match last night was a FRIENDLY!

A FRIENDLY!

When will the authorities see sense?! It’s madness.