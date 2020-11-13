Mo Salah tests positive for COVID-19 as Liverpool’s nightmare international break approaches farce

Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian FA has confirmed, as reported by BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old returned a positive test today although he is not displaying any symptoms.

Isolation rules state Salah must now self-isolate and will miss Liverpool’s next two matches – v Leicester and Atalanta – as a result.

Earlier in the week, Salah was filmed partying at his brother’s wedding, without a mask – hugging and dancing with plenty of people – and while we obviously cannot confirm where Mo contracted the virus – it’s a really, really bad look for this news to break so soon afterwards.

In his place, providing nobody else picks up an injury, which is no guarantee the way things are going – Jurgen Klopp is likely to field Sadio Mane on the right, Diogo Jota on the left and Roberto Firmino centrally v Leicester.

Joe Gomez picked up a knee problem which will see him miss most of the season on Tuesday – and we can only imagine what further news is to come before the lads return to the new training base at Kirkby in a week’s time.