Naby Keita’s strange performance for Guinea goes under the radar

Guinea beat Chad 1-0 midweek in the AFCON Qualification – earning a spot at the top of their group – which means Naby Keita will likely be absent from Liverpool for the tournament currently scheduled for January 2022.

Instead of playing in midfield, Keita played as a no.10, just behind the forward – and was often the most advanced player on the pitch.

Manager Didier Six also fielded Keita for the full 90 minutes as captain, although Liverpool’s no.8 didn’t manage to score or assist from his extremely attacking, largely free role.

We find it a little odd that Keita has been absent for an entire month, with an unspecified issue picked up while on international duty last time – for him to then just go back to Guinea and play the full game.

Liverpool are paying his wages and getting him fit for AFCON Qualification fixtures, it seems.

With our threadbare squad right now though, Keita is going to have to return in full health and make himself available for Jurgen Klopp.

A confident, fit Keita is a serious player – and we’re going to need him.