Robbo complains of seized hamstring after Scotland win

Now, we think this is just something that happens to footballer who have just played 120 minutes…

So we don’t think it’s too much to worry about – but would very much appreciate it if Scotland manager Steve Clarke – previously an assistant at Liverpool of course – rested Andy Robertson in his upcoming Nations League games.

Scotland qualified for the Euros last night after beating Serbia on penalties, and Robbo was naturally ecstatic as the side’s captain.

He did however state that hamstring was seized up and that he was glad he didn’t have to take a penalty as a result!

“I think I was next, but my hamstring had seized,” Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.

“When it goes to penalties you always back Marshy [David Marshall]. We’ve come so far as a squad and I’m proud of everyone. They’ve been through a lot – lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. Really hope everyone back home can see the positive side of this.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, it’s imperative we get Robbo back in full health.

Kostas Tsimikas can maybe deputise, but we potentially need Robbo at centre-back and with the Greek outside of him given our current central defensive crisis.

Jurgen Klopp will be having kittens, and although he’ll be happy for Robbo individually, he’ll very much hope Clarke doesn’t play him in both matches.