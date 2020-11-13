(Video) Alisson doing a Scouse accent is hilarious: ‘Come on, lad’

Alisson is currently away on international duty with Brazil – and our primary concern is that he returns fully fit and free from COVID-19, with the latter a serious worry now that team-mate Gabriel Menino has tested positive.

We’re not sure with all our injuries to defenders, we can cope without the world’s best keeper behind them.

Below, you’ll see Ali dropping his best Scouse accent – which cheers us up in regards to the situation!

It’ll be a long nine days to wait until our players return from international duty. All we can do is cross fingers very, very hard!