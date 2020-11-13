(Video) Andy Robertson on verge of tears gives beautiful, emotional interview as Scotland qualify

Congratulations Scotland, and Andy Robertson!

Last night, Liverpool’s left-back heroically confirmed his country’s qualification for the Euros next year as captain, and in the video below, you can see exactly what it meant to him.

The game was 1-1 after Extra Time and the Scots qualified for a first Major Tournament since World Cup 1998, 22 years ago.

In the interview below, Robbo, close to tears, explains how he was next on penalties and is so proud of his team-mates.

It’s a really lovely watch. Now, just get yourself back to Liverpool fully fit, please.