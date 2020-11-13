(Video) Dayot Upamecano best bits, as Frenchman confirmed Liverpool target for January: Passes, strength, dribbles and blocks

Dayot Upamecano is on Liverpool’s shortlist – that much we know – as the Athletic reported it yesterday.

The Frenchman is 21-year-old and plays for both his country and Rb Leipzig.

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out for the season, it’s probably vital we buy a new centre-back at the earliest possible opportunity, and we wouldn’t mind Upamecano being that player – should Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards decide as much.

In the highlights compilation below, which is an excellent one, by the way – we see a defender who’s incredible physically – but can also pass with panache from the back.

He’s not averse to a Joel Matip dribble, either.

Obviously these highlight packages ignore the most important thing for defenders, positional sense, communication and decision making – but as a footballer – he’s obviously very, very talented.