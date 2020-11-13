(Video) New footage shows referee screaming at Messi to ‘show Liverpool respect’ in Barcelona Champions League tie

There’s a new documentary coming out about referees in the Champions League called ‘Man in the Middle’ and it actually looks very interesting.

In the Trailer, you can see Bjorn Kuipers lecturing Lionel Messi in the first-leg for time-wasting.

“Messi, come on, show some respect,” Kuipers can be heard screaming – which you can see in HD quality – here.

”Every time you do it! Show some respect! Go now!”

It’s funny, as we don’t remember too much time-wasting – just Barca almost scoring a fourth at the death as we tried to get back into it!

Maybe the brilliance of the second-leg has made all the bad stuff from Camp Nou disappear, as is often the case.

At Anfield, we disrespected Barca relentlessly, of course. Andy Robertson went after Messi, nobody had time for Luis Suarez’s nonsense and eventually the crowd got the better of their entire team.