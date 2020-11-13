(Video) Taki Minamino bags for Japan: LFC ace takes inspiration from Mo Salah with clever strike

Mo Salah has scored a large percentage of his penalties for Liverpool straight down the middle!

In fact, the Egyptian has scored his last 13 in total, meaning he’s almost as reliable as James Milner from 12-yards.

Today, Liverpool team-mate Taki Minamino scored for Japan against Panama, giving his country a 1-0 lead in the second-half.

Like Salah often does, Taki stroked his penalty straight down the middle – allowing the keeper to dive out of the way of it in the process.

With Salah potentially absent due to a positive COVID-19 test, Minamino’s chances of game-time might just have increased, too.