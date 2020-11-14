Joe Gomez hits Twitter with poignant message about his long road to recovery

Joe Gomez suffered a likely season-ending injury in an England training session at the start of the week, which hit us all hard.

We’re already without Virgil van Dijk for the campaign after Jordan Pickford’s horror-tackle on him, but now his centre-back partner will also hardly feature in 2020/21.

It will be a truly incredible achievement for Liverpool to win the title again from a position where our only senior centre-back is Joel Matip, brilliant, but incredibly injury prone himself, but if anyone can do it, it’s Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez hit Twitter last night with a message thanking fans for our support and promising to support his team-mates in the meantime.

At least he’ll be recovering alongside Virg – his friend – and we actually think the pair will help each other get through this tough time.

You can check out Gomez’s message, below: