Liverpool’s potential XI v Leicester still absolutely world-class, despite horrendous injury situation

Liverpool will be without a number of elite footballers for the home tie v Leicester on November on 22.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both out for the season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfit to start at right-back after coming off against Manchester City last time out.

Mo Salah picked up coronavirus on international duty and will be absent self-isolating, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a long-term absentee…

Obviously, we cannot guarantee nobody else will come back from games with their countries with issues, especially given our recent luck – but providing Thiago and Fabinho are back healthy – the starting XI Jurgen Klopp can field against Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League leaders is still exceptional.

Alisson can play between the sticks, with James Milner deputising at right-back, with Joel Matip partnering Fab at the back. Andy Robertson can play left-back.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum make up an absolutely world-class midfield trio, with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino up top…

Obviously, this is a best scenario XI – but it goes to show the current depth is actually pretty good.

Klopp’s best potential XI v Leicester: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Mane, Jota, Firmino