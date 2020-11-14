Mo Salah coronavirus update: Egyptian submits 2nd positive, but ‘is in high spirits’

Mo Salah is not going to feature in any of Egypt’s fixtures this international break.

But more annoyingly, he’s also going to miss our home tie v Leicester next weekend and the Atalanta game in the Champions League…

BBC Sport have confirmed that Salah’s second COVID-19 test returned a positive sample, meaning he’ll now self-isolate and return to Merseyside just before the Brighton game – which to Jurgen Klopp’s likely fury – is the 12:30 kick off on the Saturday after a Wednesday Champions League tie.

Salah has ten goals in total this season and eight in eight games in the Premier League, so he’s going to be a big miss for us as Brendan Rodgers’ Premier League leaders travel to Anfield.

In his place, Jurgen Klopp will likely use Diogo Jota, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino making up the rest of the front-three.

“Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus,” said the EFA in a statement.

So far this season, Mane, Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri have tested positive for COVID-19.