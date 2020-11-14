(Video) Andy Goldstein makes most moronic and disrespectful Mo Salah comments we’ve perhaps ever seen

The state of this, hey Reds…?

We shouldn’t give him the added exposure, in truth, but in this case, we just couldn’t help it.

talkSPORT clown Andy Goldstein went on a long rant last night explaining why ‘greedy’ Mo Salah is not world-class – and that he’d pick Heung-Min Son over him is he were a manager.

The man is a windup merchant and we suppose we should only congratulate him on getting a very large bite in the shape of us here at Empire of the Kop.

If Salah, Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League winner; a man who has scored more goals in the Premier League and created more chances than anyone else since 2017, isn’t world-class – then who is?

