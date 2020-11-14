(Video) Curtis Jones scored this lovely goal in England U21 MOTM performance

England U21s are a strange side. They are full of world-class talent, but managed by Aidy Boothroyd, who is tactically inept and very defensive.

But last night, they beat Andorra 3-1, thanks to goals from Curtis Jones, Ben Wilmot and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Jones got the opener, and was named Man of the Match after running the show in midfield.

Below, you can see his goal, which comes after a decent cross from Hudson-Odoi.

Jones’ finish though with his left foot is exquisite.

The Scouser could well be in contention for more Liverpool minutes, too, given our current injury crisis in defence – especially if Jurgen Klopp decides to field the likes of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson at the back