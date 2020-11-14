(Video) Firmino scores nice winner for Brazil – again – as Bobby’s finishing boots much sharper for Seleção than Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is fairly clinical for Brazil, but maybe that’s because he isn’t required to do as much leg work internationally as he is in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s no.9 has all but abandoned shooting for us, which is not the end of the world, considering his selfless work in the final third creates multiple opportunities for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and now Diogo Jota – who have 22 goals between them this term.

Last night, Firmino notched against Venezuela, scoring the winner in the 67th minute after he and Alisson thankfully tested negative for COVID-19.

Now we need them to get through the Uruguay game and come back to Merseyside ready for Leicester!

You can watch the goal, here, via beIN Sports: