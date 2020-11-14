(Video) Rhys Williams spraying it about like Virgil van Dijk for England U21s

Posted by
(Video) Rhys Williams spraying it about like Virgil van Dijk for England U21s

It’s quite handy Rhys Williams is turning out to be quite a player, because we’re very likely to need him in the coming weeks!

The giant centre-back still needs to fill out physically, but there’s no questions about his composure on the ball and his passing ability.

He is already a starter for England U21s, and performed with aplomb last night in the 3-1 win v Andorra – not putting a foot wrong – by all accounts.

We think Williams is unlikely to start v Leicester, but could well be in the team to play Atalanta midweek.

Check out this pass to Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones, below!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top