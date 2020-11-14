(Video) Rhys Williams spraying it about like Virgil van Dijk for England U21s

It’s quite handy Rhys Williams is turning out to be quite a player, because we’re very likely to need him in the coming weeks!

The giant centre-back still needs to fill out physically, but there’s no questions about his composure on the ball and his passing ability.

He is already a starter for England U21s, and performed with aplomb last night in the 3-1 win v Andorra – not putting a foot wrong – by all accounts.

We think Williams is unlikely to start v Leicester, but could well be in the team to play Atalanta midweek.

Check out this pass to Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones, below!