Chris Sutton makes a fool of himself by agreeing with idiot moaning about Liverpool (with video)

Posted by
Chris Sutton makes a fool of himself by agreeing with idiot moaning about Liverpool (with video)

BBC Radio 5 Live’s Chris Sutton has made a bit of a prat of himself in a recent broadcast.

In a tweet shared by the station’s official Twitter account, the host can be heard agreeing with a Leicester City fan moaning about Liverpool.

People complaining about the reigning champions is nothing new, but the reason – which Sutton thought was “valid” – is quite interesting.

MORE: Liverpool set to receive lofty compensation from FIFA after Joe Gomez injury – report

The Foxes’ fan told Chris he’s “sick and tired” of people feeling sorry for the Reds because of injuries.

Correct us if we’re wrong, but all we’ve seen is rival supporter shockingly celebrating our recent fitness woes – nobody is feeling sorry for us.

Anyway, the Leicester fan goes off on one about how nobody cares about their injuries – but there’s a reaction when we lose Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in a period of a few weeks. Mad, isn’t it?

Take a look at the video below (via BBC Radio 5 Live):

Needless to say, we don’t think very highly of the opinions shared by the Leicester fan and Sutton for agreeing with the idiotic take and even for allowing it on the air.

Our writer Ste Carson perhaps summed it up best with his snappy reply on Twitter:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top