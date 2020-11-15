Egyptian reporter reveals Mo Salah could be blocked from returning to Liverpool

Egyptian football writer Eslam Magdy reports that Mohamed Salah will have to return a negative COVID-19 test before returning to Liverpool.

In a weird turn of events, Egypt’s FA announced the forward had tested positive for the virus but then removed their communications on this.

Since then, they’ve confirmed three of their senior players have tested positive for COVID-19 – but have left names out of the reports.

The BBC haven’t removed their article on Salah’s supposed diagnosis, so we’re going to refer to that to say the Egyptian does indeed have the virus.

Magdy, a writer for FilGoal.com, has revealed the path the forward must now take to return to Merseyside after picking up the infectious disease.

In a post he made on Twitter, the reporter claims Salah must return a negative COVID-19 test before making his way back to the north of England.

The Liverpool man will be given a new swab every five days until one comes back clear, according to Magdy.

It would appear Salah is currently isolating himself in a hotel room in Cario, as he was pictured on a balcony in what appears to be a complex.