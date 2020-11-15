Liverpool set to receive lofty compensation from FIFA after Joe Gomez injury – report

Liverpool are set to receive a significant amount of money from FIFA after Joe Gomez was ruled out for a number of months.

The centre-half went down with a non-contact injury in England training and has since had knee surgery to correct the issue.

For the player, coaches and supporters alike, the good news is that no ligament damage was sustained, which should speed up his recovery.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are set to receive £2million in compensation from FIFA, which will cover the defender’s wages.

This is different from Virgil van Dijk’s injury, of course – with England players covered by a special insurance which protects their club’s interests.

While the financial boost will certainly be welcomed at Anfield, there is no doubt the Reds would have preferred paying Gomez’s wages themselves and the injury not happen.

Liverpool are reluctant to put a time-line on the centre-half’s return, but have confirmed that he’ll now miss a ‘significant’ chunk of the remainder of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to use Joel Matip and Fabinho as his go-to pairing for the for the next couple of months, with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips offering some support.