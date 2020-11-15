(Photo) Idiots deface brilliant Jurgen Klopp mural in Liverpool

It seem an idiot – or some idiots – have defaced the Jurgen Klopp mural in the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool.

The artwork was placed there as the Reds stormed to their 19th league title last season, to celebrate the German’s achievements.

Hopefully the crude drawing over the boss can be easily removed to restore the mural’s former glory.

Whatever the case, there is no excuse to damage things in the city like this – and we’d be saying the same if it were artwork of Carlo Ancelotti too!

Take a look at the photo below: