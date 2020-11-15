(Photo) Liverpool midfielder has door named after him at new training ground following suggestion

Liverpool star James Milner has had a door named after him at the Reds’ new training facility in Kirkby.
The midfielder made the suggestion to developers ahead of completion – and they went ahead and did it!
That’s according to This Is Anfield, who have shared a photograph of the door in a tweet below.
It’s genuinely quirky and something we can just imagine Milner saying, we just hope it stays there after the veteran midfielder eventually departs the club.
Take a look:
😂 James Milner has a door named after him at LFC's new Kirkby training ground.
🚪 The midfielder suggested it in consultations so the developers delivered! pic.twitter.com/SeeCZIvNWE
— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 12, 2020
