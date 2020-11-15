(Photo) Mo Salah takes wedding snap from balcony as Liverpool star quarantines

Mohamed Salah has managed to make a young couple’s day by appearing in their wedding photo from a balcony where he is in quarantine.

The Liverpool star has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by the BBC, and now has to keep away from others to prevent further infection.

You haven’t come here for a lecture – but we have to condemn the actions of the forward, who was spotted dancing closely with a large group of people earlier this week with his mask hanging off.

That aside, the photo below is fun and the Egyptian will be fit and firing again very soon!

Take a look: