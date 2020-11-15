(Video) Curtis Jones’ glorious back-heel touch before England training goal

Curtis Jones is perhaps the most underrated youngster in the Premier League at the minute, but the vast majority of Liverpool fans know what he’s capable of.

The young Scouser broke onto the scene last season and has earned himself a semi-regular spot in Jurgen Klopp’s senior team.

Jones has been training with England U21 during the international break and a lovely bit of skill he pulled off needs to be seen by Reds supporters.

If you skip to 4.20 in the video below, you can see the midfielder controlling a ball with a tidy back-heel, a few moments before a goal.

Take a look (via England):