(Video) England star didn’t realise how good Henderson is until playing alongside him

England midfielder Declan Rice has admitted he didn’t realise just how good Jordan Henderson is, until he played alongside him.

The West Ham starlet is one of the more exciting talents in the Three Lions’ senior squad and is relishing his time with the Liverpool captain.

Speaking ahead of England’s game against Belgium, Rice said “you don’t realise until you’re playing next to him” just how good Hendo is.

It’s nice to hear someone else from outside Liverpool talking up the skipper in such a way, with literally everyone he’s worked with saying only positive stuff.

Take a watch o the video below (via the Echo):