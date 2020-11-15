(Video) Henderson bosses England training match | skilful dribbling, tight passing, rapid running

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is one of the best midfielders in the world, whether rival fans like it or not.

The skipper showed off his prowess an England training match as he bossed it with some skilful dribbling, tight passing and neat footwork.

Henderson is often viewed as just a holding midfielder, but the captain is more than capable of playing as a No.8 and even on the flank.

The clip below shows the skipper bossing it with his England team-mates – particular moments to look out for are around 2.57 and 4.19 but the whole video is a good watch.

Take a look (via England):