Barcelona target Liverpool defender at the worst possible time, according to insulting report

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a move for Joel Matip in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are also said to be keeping an eye on the situations of Antonio Rudiger and Shkodran Mustafi.

That’s according to SPORT, who say Ronald Koeman is looking for a new fourth-choice centre-half.

While it’s blatant Liverpool will not entertain the idea of selling Matip after moving on Dejan Lovren and both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez getting injured, we mostly take issue with the suggestion our No.32 would be Barcelona’s fourth in line!

MORE: Man City lodge complaint after critical comment made during Liverpool game – report

Matip is one of the best defenders in Europe on his day, don’t let van Dijk and Gomez’s partnership spoil that view.

The Cameroonian struggles with fitness at times, with the big man often unable to go a few months without picking up an injury.

Arguably, that makes him an ideal candidate to be an auxiliary option – but there is no chance Matip sits out for Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo.

This discussion is moot, either way – there is no chance Liverpool will even entertain the idea of selling the centre-half with van Dijk and Gomez on the side-lines.