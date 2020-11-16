(Image) Liverpool midfielder provides brilliant fitness update on Instagram

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has shared a fantastic update on Instagram which serves as a fitness boost for the squad.

The England international has been forced onto the side-lines for an extended period of time through injury, but it now seems he’s close to returning.

With the fitness concerns the Reds have had so far this season, one of our most attack-minded midfielders making a comeback is fantastic news.

There is still no rigid time-line on the Ox’s return, but his latest Instagram post is certainly a positive.

Take a look at the image below: