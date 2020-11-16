Liverpool fans uncover old Jack Grealish tweets: ‘What I’d do for Gerrard to score’; ‘Come on the Reds!’

Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish is the flavour of the month right now, with the midfielder dropping 10/10 performances all over the place.

He’s been in irresistible form in the Premier League and is now making things exciting for fans of the Three Lions on the international stage.

If everyone takes off their rose-tinted glasses, there isn’t a team in the country that wouldn’t want a player of Grealish’s quality in their ranks.

Some eagle-eyed Liverpool fans on Twitter have found some old tweets by Villa star showing his support for the Reds and former captain Steven Gerrard.

Going back six and eight years, Grealish was clearly fond of the reigning Premier League champions and even tipped them to beat Manchester City.

Have a paw through the tweets below and the replies:

Man city vs Liverpool ??? I'm having liverpool ! Come on the reds !!! Predictions?? — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 3, 2012

Gerrard is unreal man,his passion is the best!! Hope he lifts the title !! — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 13, 2014

What id do for Gerrard to score from about 40 yards now… 💭 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) April 27, 2014

A quick Google search tells us Jack’s crystal ball wasn’t up to much as City stomped the Reds 3-0 at the Etihad on January 3 2012.

And another check online reveals the Villa star was hoping for a Gerrard thunderbolt when Chelsea beat us 2-0, effectively ending our title run in 2014.

By the look of things, we hope Grealish never tweets about Liverpool again (unless he signs for us, of course)!