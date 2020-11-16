Liverpool risk ruining their season if this report about the January transfer window is true

Liverpool are reportedly set to risk their season by not trying to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window.

The Reds are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for a number of months after the duo sustained serious knee injuries, leaving Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho as the preferred defensive partnership – but they’ve had fitness concerns of their own already this season.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool are not interested in making any rash decisions in the transfer market this January amid a difficult period littered with injuries.

To be fair, it should be noted that Matip, Fabinho, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are yet to put a foot wrong so far in recent weeks, and there is no real reason to doubt them.

That being said, missing van Dijk and Gomez for at least the majority of the season should really force the Reds into bringing in a new defender as soon as possible.

According to James Pearce, also of The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp was keen on signing a new centre-half over the summer, so we suspect these plans could be accelerated.

That’s completely my opinion, mind you – but Liverpool not dipping into the market in January makes zero sense.