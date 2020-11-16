Man City lodge complaint after critical comment made during Liverpool game – report

Manchester City have reportedly made an official complaint to Sky Sports after Roy Keane labelled Kyle Walker a “car crash” and an “idiot”.

The former Man United midfielder didn’t hold back on his criticism of the England full-back after he cleared out Sadio Mane in the penalty area.

Liverpool were awarded an early spot-kick at the Etihad because of the foul and took the lead with very little resistance from the hosts.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, City have now lodged an official complaint to Sky Sports over Keane’s comments.

MORE: Liverpool risk ruining their season if this report about the January transfer window is true

The Irishman’s take on Walker – which you can read in full here – has clearly offended those at the Etihad, despite it being his literal job to critique players.

The use of the word ‘idiot’ is what’s ticked City off the most, according to the same Mail report, with it seemingly being a slight on the full-back’s general intelligence.

Considering some of the comments made about other players, it’s a surprise such a simple term has managed to kick up this much of a fuss.

We don’t think Roy will be apologising for his comments, even if Sky Sports bow to City.