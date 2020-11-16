(Photo) Wijnaldum drops van Dijk celebration as midfielder bags brace for the Netherlands

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum paid tribute to injured team-mate Virgil van Dijk on international duty over the weekend.

Our No.5 dropped the big man’s signature celebration – which you can see in the photo below – as he bagged a brace for the Netherlands.

It’s a simple gesture, but a classy one and fans of the Oranje and Reds were buzzing with it last night.

Wijnaldum has been handed the captain’s armband in the absence of van Dijk and can be seen wearing it in the photo below.