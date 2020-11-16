(Video) “He couldn’t carry on”: Southgate provides fitness update on LFC’s Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was taken off at half-time as England lost to Belgium in the Nations League.

The midfielder is one of the Three Lions’ better players so it raised a few eyebrows when the skipper was removed from play ahead of time.

Speaking after the game, Gareth Southgate confirmed Hendo “couldn’t carry on” and was asked to be taken off.

We would urge Liverpool fans to take this news with a grain of salt, as there is time for the captain to recover before this weekend.

Let’s just hope he isn’t lumped into England’s next game, which is entirely pointless after losing to Belgium and getting knocked out of the Nations League.

